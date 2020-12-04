India to Canada: Trudeau’s comments on farmers issues unacceptable

Jaguar unveils refreshed, more powerful F-PACE SVR
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned High Commissioner of Canada in India Nadir Patel on Friday and informed him that comments by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and some others in his government on the on-going agitation by Indian farmers were unacceptable and could damage ties between the two countries.
“The Canadian High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs today and informed that comments by the Canadian Prime Minister, some Cabinet Ministers and Members of Parliament on issues relating to Indian farmers constitute an unacceptable interference in our internal affairs,” according to an official release from the MEA.
Such actions, if continued, would have a seriously damaging impact on ties between India and Canada, the release added.
Earlier this week, while addressing the Sikh community in Canada on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Trudeau had expressed concern over the on-going farmers’ agitation in India against three new agriculture-related laws.
“The situation is concerning. We are all very worried about family and friends. I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you, Canada will always be there to defend the rights of peaceful protest. We believe in the process of dialogue. We’ve reached out through multiple means to the Indian authorities to highlight our concerns,” the Canadian PM had said.
India believes that Canada’s intervention has created problems for the country. “These comments have encouraged gatherings of extremist activities in front of our High Commission and Consulates in Canada that raise issues of safety and security. We expect the Canadian Government to ensure the fullest security of Indian diplomatic personnel and its political leaders to refrain from pronouncements that legitimise extremist activism,” the release said.
