Lok Sabha passes Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill

School’s out for those not connected
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The Lok Sabha on Sunday night passed the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill 2020 that seeks to further develop the financial market in India and provide an unambiguous legal framework for enforceability of netting of a qualified financial contract.
This Bill is significant as India currently does not have a legal framework for bilateral netting.
Netting enables two counterparties in a bilateral financial contract to offset claims against each other to determine a single net payment obligation due from one counterparty to others in the event of default.
Replying to the discussions on the Bill, Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur said that this Bill would help Banks and financial institutions save capital, which is very useful in today's times.
It is not only in India that such a legal framework is being introduced, as many as 50 countries in the world already have a similar legal framework.
Thakur said that India has factored in the International Swap and Derivative Association(ISDA) model Act on netting while framing the Bill.
The proposed law on bilateral netting will be a significant enabler for efficient margining, and the capital saving would enable banks to provide efficiency in offering hedging instruments to businesses in India. It would also help catalyse the corporate bond market by developing the credit default swap market.
Online education during the pandemic blacks out marginalised students in Odisha’s rural districts
The pandemic has made traditional performers and artisans take to digital platforms
Through innovation, two start-ups help tribal and marginal farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bihar preserve and ...
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Under the National Pension System, you can either actively choose the equity-debt allocation of your portfolio ...
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 stayed flat, but the bias is turning negative, so tread with caution
Volumes are recovering well and there is good scope for growth in the coming years
Changes in rental housing, office commute can have adverse tax implications
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...