Policy

Mandating download of Aarogya Setu may be unconstitutional, say experts

Venkatesh Ganesh, Forum Gandhi Mumbai | Updated on May 25, 2020 Published on May 25, 2020

Even as confusion reigns over whether the Aarogya Setu app will be made mandatory for airline travel, legal experts and cyber activists say that any efforts to make it compulsory would be anti-constitutional.

On May 17, the government revised its earlier directions and notified that it is no longer mandatory. However, in the guidelines laid out by Ministry of Civial Aviation (MoCA), the authority has said that only those with the Aarogya Setu app will be allowed to fly.

Guidelines issued by Airports Authority of India (AAI) state: “All departing passengers must compulsorily be registered with Aarogya Setu App on their mobiles and the same shall be verified by CISF/Airport staff at the entry gate. If a passenger’s status on the app wasn’t ‘Green’, they would not be allowed to enter the airport.”

However, Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Puri in a press conference on May 21 said that if a person didn’t have the app or the app wasn’t compatible with their phone, then this would not mean that the person would be deprived of their right to travel, and that instead a different procedure would be followed, such as a self-declaration or thermal checking.

So, the question arises whether the app should be made selectively mandatory by authorities?

Privacy rights

The first obvious reason against this is that it can be challenged on unconstitutional grounds, which legal experts like former Supreme Court judge Justice BN Srikrishna have openly said.

It is not legal as there is no law passed by the Indian government which allows mandating of such app for fliers, stated Pavan Duggal, advocate, Supreme Court of India.

So far, about 9.8 crore people have downloaded Aarogya Setu and it would soon be made available in feature phones. In 2019, India crossed the 50-crore smartphone user base, which is around 38 per cent of the country’s population, pointing to the continued dominance of feature phones.

On its part, the Centre has stated that Aarogya Setu is used to ensure effective implementation of its health response to Covid-19, and should be looked upon at the same level as other recent orders invoked under National Disaster Management Act (NDMA). The NDMA allows for issuance of guidelines and directions aimed at addressing disasters.

Some believe that this was the right decision. Rahul Goel, Partner, IndusLaw said: “The debate is between larger public good and safety versus privacy. At this stage, most of the people would not like to negotiate with safety and give priority to privacy as a right. It can be argued that in certain situations, fundamental rights can be suspended, and therefore the DGCA can mandate installation of this app.”

Logic behind the move

“Even going with the larger public good logic, the move by the Ministry of Civil Aviation is not rational. For instance, it only requires a person to have the app installed at the time of entering the airport. One can do so simply on the way to the airport, and therefore it fails to achieve the objectives,” said Nirupam Lodha, Partner, L&L Partners.

Ritesh Bhatia, a cyber expert, agreed with this point. “There is no point in just having the app without the Bluetooth switched on. While it can be effective in a closed group, provided everybody has Bluetooth on, I still have reservations on whether privacy is protected.”

The analysis of the Aarogya Setu app is based on the data of less than 13,000 users who tested positive; alerts were sent to about 1.4 lakh users.

Others pointed out that the app is not in compliance with the Information Technology Act, 2000. “The terms and conditions and privacy policy of the Aarogya Setu app clearly does not show as to how the said app complies with the Indian cyberlaw, and the triple test laid down in Puttaswamy judgment on Aadhaar by the SC,” stated Duggal.

The question of whether Aarogya Setu is a valid authority to make a healthcare-related decision is also being questioned. “What if someone is denied entry based on the data of the app but he holds a Covid-negative test certificate?” asks Lodha. There are also arguments that if the social distancing aspects have been done away in flights for commercial consideration, then what purpose does mandating the app serve?

Published on May 25, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.

Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.

We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Sincerely,

Support Quality Journalism
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Covid-19: WTO to discuss possible easing of trade in medical goods
You have read 1 out of 3 free articles for this week. For full access, please subscribe and get unlimited access to all sections.