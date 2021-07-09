Measures from July 15 to improve faceless assessment in Customs

To expedite Customs clearance and improve faceless assessment, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Custom has planned to introduce new measures from July 15.

These measures include faster clearance of non-risky imports, uniform working hours for faceless assessment group all over the country, limiting number of queries by appraising officer, besides others. These steps are being taken at a time when recovery is expected to increase for both exports and imports. Latest data from Commerce Ministry show merchandise exports in June 2021 surged 47.34 per cent to $ 32.46 billion, while import almost doubled to $41.03 billion.

Risk management

A circular said that the board has decided that with effect from July 15, the facilitation level across all Customs stations would be increased to 90 per cent relating to risk management division (RMD). It also clarified that the randomness in interdiction of any Bill of Entry would be retained by risk management system (RMS). “This measure is expected to enable faster clearance of non-risky imports with enhanced focus on risky imports, so that revenue remains safeguarded,” it said.

In 2011, the facilitation targets were set at 80 per cent for air cargo complexes, 70 per cent for seaports and 60 per cent for inland container depots (ICD). As on May, average level has reached 77 per cent in May. With use of more advanced technology, the focus is on risky consignments, so there are lesser number of Bills of Entry being presented for faceless assessment

New strategy

To expedite assessment process, the board has decided to go for five-pronged strategy. This includes uniform working hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m for across the country for faceless assessment groups (FAGs).

“It is clarified that within these uniform working hours, Chief Commissioners of the NACs shall ensure that no assessing officer is required to work for more than the working hours that are prescribed, as per the existing guidelines of the Government of India,” the circular said. Another move is ensuring communication of the ‘first decision’ on the Bill of Entry within three working hours after its allocation.

The board has said that one appraising officer is given responsibility of not more than 2 (two) FAGs. An apprising officer can raise not more than three queries in respect of a Bill of Entry. Further, such queries can now be raised without seeking approval of the Additional/Joint Commissioner of Customs. Also, the option to ‘set-aside’ five Bills of Entry, available with the Appraiser/Superintendent would now not require an approval of the Deputy/Assistant Commissioners of Customs.

Another key decision is, as a general principle, all the advance Bills of Entry which are fully facilitated (do not require assessment and/or examination) would be granted the facility of Direct Port Delivery (DPD). This facility is over and above the present system of entity-based DPD extended to AEO (Authorised Economic Operator) clients.