NCC certificate holders to get preference in paramilitary forces

NCC certificate holders will get bonus marks in the upcoming direct recruitment examinations for sub-inspectors and constables in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), the Home Ministry said on Thursday.
The ministry has also decided to ask all state governments to encourage NCC certificate holders in the direct entry examination for their respective police forces.
The decision was taken by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to increase participation of youth in National Cadet Corps (NCC), the home minister has taken an unprecedented decision to give NCC certificate holders bonus marks in direct entry examinations for the CAPFs, as prevalent in armed forces examinations, a home ministry statement said.
While the NCC ‘C’ certificate holders will get an additional 5 per cent of the total number, the bonus marks for ‘B’ and ‘A’ certificate holders will be 3 per cent and 2 per cent, respectively.
This scheme of awarding bonus marks to NCC ‘A’ certificate holders in CAPF recruitment will be applicable in the upcoming direct recruitment examination for the posts of sub-inspector and constable (general duty).
The government of India will also urge all state governments to make similar provisions in the direct recruitment examination for their respective police forces so as to encourage NCC certificate holders to join them, the statement said.
This decision will not only inspire youth to join NCC but also ensure the availability of trained and disciplined young minds to the CAPFs, it said.
The NCC is a tri-service organisation comprising of the Army, Naval and Air wings. The motto of the organisation is ‘Unity and Discipline’, following which it prepares youth as disciplined and patriotic citizens.
According to Prime Minister Modi, NCC is a very strong platform to strengthen the spirit of discipline, determination and devotion towards the nation, which in turn, is directly linked to the growth and development of India.
The NCC was formed under the National Cadet Corps Act, 1948. The home ministry has taken several steps to encourage the youth to join NCC and work devotedly for the betterment of the country. The cadets are given basic military and weapons training by serving officers of the armed forces.
Their proficiency and dexterity are periodically tested, only after which they are awarded the certificates.
The ‘A’ certificate is awarded on passing the first level and ‘B’ certificate on passing the second level.
Only those cadets who have ‘B’ certificate are eligible to get the ‘C’ certificate, the highest certification given to NCC cadets after passing tough training and examinations. PTI ACB
