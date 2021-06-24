NSDC partners WhatsApp to provide digital skills to youth

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and WhatsApp have partnered to launch the ‘Digital Skill Champions Program’ that aims to train India’s youth on digital skills to make them employment ready.

Through this programme, school and university students would be coached to imbibe digital and online skills that would culminate with WhatsApp and NSDC awarding ‘Digital Skill Champions’ certification.

The course is based on a module format, is comprehensive and intensive in imparting knowledge about essential aspects of the online ecosystem, equipping students with technology-based learning on campuses across tier-III and IV towns and cities throughout the country, NSDC said in a statement.

Digital academies

As part of the Digital Skill Academies, young adults from tier-III and IV cities will be trained on critical aspects of digital safety and online privacy. These digital academies will deliver safe technology-based learning among the youth and train them on taking charge of their safety online as they embark on their professional journeys.

The initiative will kick off with a pilot across 50 campuses in five states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The programme will be imparted through WhatsApp’s project implementation partner - InfiSpark.

“In a rapidly evolving digital world, NSDC aims to extend the scope of virtual learning for youth across India. It aims to empower youth with new-age skills to make them employable and more productive in their work environment,” Manish Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NSDC, said.

WhatsApp will also conduct training sessions to familiarise Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) trainers with the WhatsApp Business app. The training will cover modules on leveraging the WhatsApp Business app’s benefits and to make small business entrepreneurship aspirational for young skill seekers.

The trained PMKK community cadres will further manage and administer the WhatsApp Business app training to youth aspiring to become small business entrepreneurs, it said.

With 15-million monthly users of the business app in India and more than 50 million globally, businesses are finding tremendous value through WhatsApp. This association is another meaningful step towards WhatsApp’s commitment to driving digital and financial inclusion in India, the social networking platform, said.