Power Grid to monetize assets worth ₹7,164 crore through InvIT: CCEA

POCO M2 launched in India
Price starts at ₹10,999
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has allowed Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) to undertake monetization of its Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) assets. The approval covers assets held in existing Special Purpose Vehicle (SPVs), through Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT).
"Proceeds from the asset monetization could be utilized for fresh investment in the transmission network expansion and other capital schemes of the company. In the first block, POWERGRID would be able to monetize 5 TBCB assets of the gross block of ₹7,164 crore," an official statement said.
The CCEA approval allows POWERGRID to monetize assets, including those which are either under construction or shall be acquired by the company in future. This monetization will be as per the directives and targets fixed by the centre.
"The assets proposed for monetization through InvlT are operational assets proposed to be managed by the existing manpower of POWERGRID already deputed for this purpose, and therefore no additional employment generation is envisaged with regard to them. However, additional employment opportunities are likely in services incidental to InvlT, such as merchant banking, legal advisory, trusteeship, financial and taxation consultancy, valuation, printing, advertisement and in allied activities," the statement added.
Price starts at ₹10,999
The BenQ TH585 supports streaming directly from Amazon Fire Stick
1. Being a fitness enthusiast, I believe, ‘Health is wealth’. A healthy body is where the healthy mind stays, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
Unlike other accident insurance policies, Shagun can be bought for anyone — family members, extended family ...
Earnings recovery is on the cards. Diversified product portfolio and healthy balance sheet are positives, too
Focus on industrial automation and digitisation, to pay off in the long run
Reasonable valuation and decent revenue visibility are key positives
Even as a new batch of UPSC aspirants gets ready for a gruelling entry process, recommendations for reforms to ...
Students in towns big and small go online to prepare for competitive exams
The winner of this year’s International Booker, Marieke Lucas Rijneveld’s debut novel is a visceral ...
It’s September 5, and as Teacher’s Day, this day played a huge part in 3 Idiots, a film based on a top ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...