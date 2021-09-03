Power Ministry agrees to three separate windows for short-term coal linkage auctions

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The Power Ministry agreed to three separate windows of 3 months, 6 months and one year for short-term coal linkage auctions under the SHAKTI B (viii) (a) policy for thermal power plants not having power purchase agreements (PPAs), according to a release issued on Friday.
The Ministry, in consultation with the Ministry of Coal, will ensure its implementation. In order to make coal available for a longer period, the Power Ministry will review whether the duration of auction can be extended for more than one year. The issue of bank guarantee is also to be examined if duration has to be extended beyond one year, the release added.
Power Minister RK Singh on Friday issued the above directions after meeting members of the Association of Power Producers (APP) to understand their issues.
Singh instructed the Power Ministry to streamline and simplify the guidelines for short-term coal linkage auctions under the SHAKTI B (viii) (a) policy for thermal power plants not having PPAs.
As per the policy, the PPA — long term or medium term — needs to be submitted within two years after auction of coal.
The release stated that APP requested for extension of timeline in view of the lack of PPAs in the market. It also urged to reduce the bank guarantee.
The Power Ministry agreed to examine the request in consultation with the Ministry of Coal, the release said.
Meanwhile, the Minister also said that in the liquidity infusion scheme, equal treatment may be given to all gencos on first in first out (FIFO) basis. It was further suggested to examine the orders of the central electricity regulatory commission (CERC) in terms of recovery of depreciation and interest rate allowed for recovery.
In addition,APP also requested a separate window for auction of gas for power plants. The release said that the issue would be taken up with the Petroleum Ministry.
Besides this, the request for suitable amendment in the policy is being taken up through inter-Ministerial consultation and the Power Ministry advised independent power producers on reciprocal basis not to derail the regulation of power by Central gencos in case of non-payment of dues by discoms.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...