RAI raises concerns on GST rate hike of 12 per cent on textile and apparel products

The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Tuesday expressed concern regarding GST hike from 5 per cent to 12 per cent on several textile and apparel items effective January next year.

The retailers body said that the hike has been proposed to address the issue of inverted duty structure in the textile industry faced only by a small segment of the total textile value chain. “However, such a steep increase in the GST rate will adversely impact 85 per cent of the industry while trying to ease the problem faced by not more than 15 per cent of the industry,” RAI added.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “The increase in GST rates on textiles and apparel is not in anybody’s interest due to its impact. On the business side, it will add to the financial burden of an already-stressed sector, slow down its pace of recovery and affect working capital requirements, especially in the case of MSME businesses which account for 90 per cent of the industry. On the consumer side, it will lead to a rise in the prices of garments, thereby hurting consumption. On the government side, in the long run, it may lead to many unorganised businesses going out of the GST net.”

The industry body said that it will be far more beneficial to make the entire value chain subject to a flat 5 per cent GST rate. This will not only resolve the inverted duty structure anomaly but also give a fillip to the industry, it added.

“RAI strongly urges the Central and State governments and GST Council to reconsider its decision to prevent a complete collapse of the sector and maintain an atmosphere of hope and certainty,” the statement added.