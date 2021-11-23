RAI raises concerns on GST rate hike of 12 per cent on textile and apparel products

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Tuesday expressed concern regarding GST hike from 5 per cent to 12 per cent on several textile and apparel items effective January next year.
Ministry says uniform GST in textiles across categories to boost growth, create jobs
The retailers body said that the hike has been proposed to address the issue of inverted duty structure in the textile industry faced only by a small segment of the total textile value chain. “However, such a steep increase in the GST rate will adversely impact 85 per cent of the industry while trying to ease the problem faced by not more than 15 per cent of the industry,” RAI added.
Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI), said, “The increase in GST rates on textiles and apparel is not in anybody’s interest due to its impact. On the business side, it will add to the financial burden of an already-stressed sector, slow down its pace of recovery and affect working capital requirements, especially in the case of MSME businesses which account for 90 per cent of the industry. On the consumer side, it will lead to a rise in the prices of garments, thereby hurting consumption. On the government side, in the long run, it may lead to many unorganised businesses going out of the GST net.”
Centre notifies GST rate changes for footwear, textiles to correct inverted duty structure
The industry body said that it will be far more beneficial to make the entire value chain subject to a flat 5 per cent GST rate. This will not only resolve the inverted duty structure anomaly but also give a fillip to the industry, it added.
“RAI strongly urges the Central and State governments and GST Council to reconsider its decision to prevent a complete collapse of the sector and maintain an atmosphere of hope and certainty,” the statement added.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...