Saudi Arabia FM visit: India seeks resumption of direct flights

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed the current political turmoil in Afghanistan, and cooperation in areas ranging from politics, security, economy, energy and travel to meeting Covid-19 challenges, in New Delhi on Sunday.
“Very useful exchange of views on Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resumption of direct flights to Saudi Arabia. Agreed to work closely on all Covid-related challenges, including travel,” Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with Prince Al Saud.
The Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister, who is in India on a three-day visit, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.
“As both governments are closely watching the developments in Afghanistan, the two leaders exchanged extensive views on the matter. India has also been talking to others in the region such as the UAE, Iran and Qatar and the stance that others may adopt,” an official told BusinessLine.
Prime Minister Modi had said, on Friday, that the global community should “collectively and thoughtfully” decide on according recognition to the new set up in Afghanistan.
This is the first ministerial visit from Saudi Arabia to India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The two Ministers reviewed the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement signed between the two sides during Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019, said an official press release.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Your brand is also about how the world perceives you
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...