Saudi Arabia FM visit: India seeks resumption of direct flights

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed the current political turmoil in Afghanistan, and cooperation in areas ranging from politics, security, economy, energy and travel to meeting Covid-19 challenges, in New Delhi on Sunday.

“Very useful exchange of views on Afghanistan, the Gulf and the Indo-Pacific. Urged early resumption of direct flights to Saudi Arabia. Agreed to work closely on all Covid-related challenges, including travel,” Jaishankar tweeted after his meeting with Prince Al Saud.

Three-day visit

The Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister, who is in India on a three-day visit, is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday.

“As both governments are closely watching the developments in Afghanistan, the two leaders exchanged extensive views on the matter. India has also been talking to others in the region such as the UAE, Iran and Qatar and the stance that others may adopt,” an official told BusinessLine.

Prime Minister Modi had said, on Friday, that the global community should “collectively and thoughtfully” decide on according recognition to the new set up in Afghanistan.

This is the first ministerial visit from Saudi Arabia to India since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two Ministers reviewed the implementation of the Strategic Partnership Council Agreement signed between the two sides during Modi’s visit to Saudi Arabia in October 2019, said an official press release.