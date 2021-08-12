Economy

Renewable energy capacity addition surges in Q1

M Ramesh Chennai | Updated on August 12, 2021

Rooftop solar sector achieves 96.2 per cent of annual target

There has been a marked increase in new capacity additions of wind and solar, particularly rooftop solar, in the first quarter of 2020-21. The total renewable energy capacity in the country, as of July 31, was a shade under the 1-lakh MW mark — which means it could have well touched the mark as of today.

Notably, the achievement in the three-month period accounts for 50 per cent of the target for the year.

What stands out starkly is the performance of the rooftop solar sector, where the achievement of 1,924.44 MW is 96.2 per cent of the annual target. After languishing for years, the rooftop solar sub-segment has perked up, with total grid-connected installations at 5,099 MW.

