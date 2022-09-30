Consumer price index for industrial workers inched up in August to 5.85 per cent driven by costlier food and beverages.

CPI-IW was 5.78 per cent in July and at 4.8 per cent in August 2021. Retail inflation for industrial workers had been higher at 6.16 per cent in June 2022.

Food inflation shot up to 6.46 per cent in August 2022 as against 5.96 per cent in July 2022 and 4.83 per cent in August last year.

According to data released by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, All-India CPI-IW for August 2022 increased by 0.3 points and stood at 130.2.

“On one-month percentage change, it increased by 0.23 per cent with respect to previous month compared to an increase of 0.16 per cent recorded between corresponding month a year ago,” the Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Upward pressure

The maximum upward pressure in current index came from Food and Beverages group contributing 0.19 percentage points to the total change, it further said.

At item level rice, wheat atta, arhar dal, wheat, mango, buffalo milk, cooked meal, telephone charges mobile are responsible for the rise in index.

However, this increase was largely checked by apple, tomato, poultry chicken, soyabeen oil, sunflower oil, egg hen, electricity domestic, petrol for vehicle putting downward pressure on the index, the Ministry said.

Intoxicants

The group of Pan, Supari, Tobacco and Intoxicants rose marginally to 145.7 points in August from 144.4 in July while the category of clothing and footwear also increased to 128.2 points in August as against 127.2 points in July.

However, the group of fuel and light dipped to 177.4 points in August from 178.2 points in July.

At centre level, Solapur recorded a maximum increase of 3.9 points followed by Agra with 3.2 points.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit