Retail inflation rises to 5.52 per cent in March

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Retail inflation rose to 5.52 per cent in March, mainly because of higher food prices, government data showed on Monday.
The consumer price index (CPI) based on retail inflation stood at 5.03 per cent in February.
The rate of price rise in the food basket accelerated to 4.94 per cent in March, as against 3.87 per cent in the preceding month, as per data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).
Inflation in the 'fuel and light' category was 4.50 per cent during the month vis-a-vis 3.53 per cent in February.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India had projected the retail inflation at 5 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2020-21 and 5.2 per cent in the first two-quarters of the current fiscal.
After breaching the upper tolerance threshold of 6 per cent for six consecutive months (June-November 2020), CPI inflation fell in December 2020 and eased further in January 2021 to 4.1 per cent on the back of a sharp correction in vegetable prices and softening of cereal prices.
However, it rebounded to 5 per cent in February, driven primarily by base effects.
The Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in the retail inflation while arriving at its monetary policy, has been asked to keep CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side.
The central bank retained the key lending rate (repo) in its last monetary policy, citing inflationary concerns.
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
In her novel based on the life of Rani Jindan Kaur, author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni crafts a hero for the ...
A domineering father, three resentful sons and a vile plan — director Dileesh Pothan, screenwriter Syam ...
Actor Adil Hussain on theatre, communal amity and citizenship in a new book about Assam and its many ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...