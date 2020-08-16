Road Ministry proposes new norms for Construction Equipment Vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification for Construction Equipment Vehicles.

The draft is aimed to address the issue of safety requirements of the the operator and to ensure safety while such machines are running on public roads.

The new norms are to be adopted holistically in a phased manner. Presently, certain safety requirements are already mandated for Construction Equipment Vehicles in Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

This standard aims to introduce AIS (Automotive Industry Standard) 160, to introduce several safety requirements such as Visual Display Requirements, requirements for Operator Station and Maintenance Areas, Non-metallic Fuel Tanks, and Minimum Access Dimensions among others.

It will also introduce multiple safety requirements such as Access Systems for steps, primary access, alternate exit path and opening, maintenance opening, handrail and handholds, Guards, Machine mounted audible travel alarms, Articulated Frame Lock and Lift Arm Support Device.

There will also be Dimensions and requirements for Operator’s Seat, Electro Magnetic Compatibility (EMC), Seat Belt and Seat belt anchorages, Roll over Protective Structure (ROPS), Tip over protection structure (TOPS), Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS), Operator Field on View, Operator Seat Vibrations for suspended seats, among others.

“Additionally, requirements with respect to pass by noise and noise measured at operator ear level are proposed, amend Central Motor Vehicles Rules 96-A and 98-A for brakes and steering effort and turning circle diameter respectively,” an official statement said.