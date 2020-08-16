Road Ministry proposes new norms for Construction Equipment Vehicles

My Five: Fresh air, sunshine, bikes & nimbupani
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification for Construction Equipment Vehicles.
The draft is aimed to address the issue of safety requirements of the the operator and to ensure safety while such machines are running on public roads.
The new norms are to be adopted holistically in a phased manner. Presently, certain safety requirements are already mandated for Construction Equipment Vehicles in Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.
This standard aims to introduce AIS (Automotive Industry Standard) 160, to introduce several safety requirements such as Visual Display Requirements, requirements for Operator Station and Maintenance Areas, Non-metallic Fuel Tanks, and Minimum Access Dimensions among others.
It will also introduce multiple safety requirements such as Access Systems for steps, primary access, alternate exit path and opening, maintenance opening, handrail and handholds, Guards, Machine mounted audible travel alarms, Articulated Frame Lock and Lift Arm Support Device.
There will also be Dimensions and requirements for Operator’s Seat, Electro Magnetic Compatibility (EMC), Seat Belt and Seat belt anchorages, Roll over Protective Structure (ROPS), Tip over protection structure (TOPS), Falling Object Protective Structure (FOPS), Operator Field on View, Operator Seat Vibrations for suspended seats, among others.
“Additionally, requirements with respect to pass by noise and noise measured at operator ear level are proposed, amend Central Motor Vehicles Rules 96-A and 98-A for brakes and steering effort and turning circle diameter respectively,” an official statement said.
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Be it for Covid or other challenges, Indian pharma must generate local data and research
Atsushi Ogata is all smiles when asked if Honda will deepen its partnership with Yamaha. Four years ago, when ...
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
Sensex, Nifty 50 move sideways, face crucial barrier; investors should remain watchful
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...