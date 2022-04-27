Rules of Labour Codes soon: Bhupender Yadav

New Delhi, April 27

Union Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav told reporters here on Wednesday that the Centre is taking all efforts to help the States to frame rules for the four Labour Codes. He said almost all States have framed the rules and five or six States have partially drafted the rules. “We believe in cooperative federalism. Labour is in the concurrent list of the Constitution. We are holding talks with those States who are yet to complete the procedure,” Yadav said.

When asked when will the Centre frame the rules of all four codes, he said the process will start as soon as all States frame their rules. He countered the Opposition trade unions’ allegation that the Centre is framing rules in a piecemeal manner. “It is not true. We will frame comprehensive rules soon,” he said and added that the codes will be implemented soon.

The Minister questioned the inference of the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy on their surveys on labour force participation. He said such surveys are not credible and the Centre is conducting periodic labour force surveys, which provide a correct analysis of the ground situation. “We will continuously work to collect data on various aspects of employment for evidence-based policy making,” he said.