Sajjan Jindal elected chairman of World Steel Association

The World Steel Association has elected Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director, JSW Steel, as Chairman of Worldsteel for the year 2021–22.

Jindal is the first representative from India to serve as Chairman of the WSA. JSW Steel is engaged in the manufacture of iron and steel products in India and across the globe.

Worldsteel acts as the focal point for the industry, providing global leadership on all major strategic issues impacting the industry. Worldsteel members represent about 85 per cent of the world’s steel production, including more than 160 steel producers, national and regional steel industry associations, and steel research institutes. Established in 1967, it is one of the largest industry representations in the world, and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Rebuilding economies

Sajjan Jindal said the next few years look to be interesting for the global steel industry as governments and policy makers have come to realise that in order to rebuild their economies, they need to increase their spending on infrastructure.

This global structural shift has provided the industry with numerous opportunities to make steel in a more efficient manner.

As companies contribute to the progress of society, they need to build a better and cleaner future by working towards decarbonising steel production, he said.