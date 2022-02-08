Sanjay Malhotra appointed DFS Secretary in Finance Ministry

The Centre has appointed Sanjay Malhotra, a 1990 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, as Secretary in the Department of Financial Services in Finance Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC ) has given its approval for this appointment, official sources said.

Before this, Malhotra was Chairman and Managing Director of REC Ltd. He succeeds Debashish Panda, who recently completed his term as DFS Secretary on January 31.

Prior to joining REC as CMD in November 2020, Malhotra was posted as an Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

Malhotra is an Engineering Graduate in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur and has a Masters in Public Policy from the Princeton University. In his career of over 30 years, Malhotra has worked in multifarious sectors including power, finance and taxation, information technology, mines etc.

He has extensive experience in the Indian power sector both at the State and the Central government.