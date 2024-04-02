Former KKR India Chief Executive Sanjay Nayar, a well-known name in the global financial markets, has assumed charge as President of industry chamber Assocham.

He has replaced Ajay Singh, Co-Founder of low-cost airline SpiceJet, who has completed his tenure at the apex industry chamber.

Nayar, who is now Founder and Chairman, Sorin Investment Fund, brings with him an experience of four decades in global financial and capital markets, including 25 years at Citi and nearly 14 at KKR, before retiring last year. He had established KKR India operations in 2009 after leaving Citigroup.

“During my Presidency, my Assocham colleagues and I will work closely with the government for India to become a developed nation with a multi-fold increase in the country’s per capita income and continuation of bold economic growth.

I look forward to supporting the efforts being made by the industry to achieve the country’s sustainability goals,” Nayar said.

“India remains a bright spot in the global economy and we must leverage this position further. Given the recent success of Startup Mahakumbh led by Assocham, I look forward to catalyzing the startup culture backed by private and public savings”.

Nayar was recently appointed as a non-official member of the Board of Trade, Government of India, representing the private sector, and is a member of the National Startup Advisory Council. He is also a member of the Board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF).