Economy

September WPI inflation eases to 10.66 per cent y-o-y

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on October 14, 2021

Fuel and power index was up by 24.81 per cent in September

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation in September eased to 10.66 per cent from the previous month's 11.39 per cent, remaining in double digits for the sixth month in a row, government data showed on Thursday.

Wholesale inflation rises to 11.39% in August

Fuel and power prices index rose 24.81 per cent in September year-on-year compared with 26.09 per cent in August, while manufactured product prices index rose 11.41 per cent compared with 11.39 per cent in the previous month.

However, wholesale prices of food index rose at a slower pace of 1.14 per cent in September from a year earlier compared with 3.43 per cent in the previous month.

Published on October 14, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

prices, inflation and deflation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like