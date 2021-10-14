September WPI inflation eases to 10.66 per cent y-o-y

India's annual wholesale price-based inflation in September eased to 10.66 per cent from the previous month's 11.39 per cent, remaining in double digits for the sixth month in a row, government data showed on Thursday.

Wholesale inflation rises to 11.39% in August

Fuel and power prices index rose 24.81 per cent in September year-on-year compared with 26.09 per cent in August, while manufactured product prices index rose 11.41 per cent compared with 11.39 per cent in the previous month.

However, wholesale prices of food index rose at a slower pace of 1.14 per cent in September from a year earlier compared with 3.43 per cent in the previous month.