Single point tax payment facility implemented for cabs, rickshaws and buses in NCR 

State Governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) have taken the requisite steps to allow all cabs, auto rickshaws, buses, etc the freedom to ply in the region after paying the required taxes in any one of the states.

The development emerged from the meeting of Commissioner of Transport Secretaries/Commissioners of NCR (CoTS), on Monday, where respective State Government officials from Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh participated.

“NCR states had taken necessary action regarding issuing necessary notification enabling all motor cabs/ taxis/auto rickshaws, educational institution vehicles and stage carriage buses of State transport undertakings of NCR-participating states to ply within NCR without any such fee/tax or any such tax called by any other name, once the taxes are paid in the one NCR State by such vehicles when registered in NCR and countersigned by other NCR participating States, under CRCTA,” the union government said in a statement.

Other issues discussed

Status of Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement (CRCTA), which was signed between Haryana, NCT-Delhi, Rajasthan. and UP, was discussed in the CoTS meeting. Other issues included inter-state road/ linkages connectivity amongst NCR states, road safety, and exploring possibilities of having CNG/ electric buses plying in NCR, it added.

Besides, the discussion stressed on ensuring operational vehicle location tracking devices and speed governors in all such vehicles under CRCTA and working expeditiously towards formulating and harmonising the rules for motor vehicle aggregators for NCR in the spirit of Motor Vehicle Aggregators Guidelines-2020.

The proposal of GNCT Delhi to allow only buses running on CNG or environment friendly fuel origining for Delhi was also deliberated in detail and NCR States were requested to explore possibilities of getting their diesel buses converted into CNG/ replace their diesel buses with EVs.

The meeting also focused on road safety issues and NCR States were requested to compile data on the black spots in the region along with locations of PTZ cameras, emergency trauma care centres along MDR, National Highways, State Highways, and Expressways in NCR.