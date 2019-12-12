S&P flags growth risk that may lead to India debt downgrade

MSI GF63 8RD: A gaming laptop that fits your bill
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
S&P Global Ratings warned it may cut India’s sovereign ratings if economic growth does not recover, pulling down the nations bonds that are already the worst performers among Asian peers this month.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose 5 basis points to 6.76 per cent. The rating company said it expects the nations economy to gradually recover over the next few years with correspondingly higher growth.
If this recovery does not materialise, and it becomes clear that India’s structural growth has significantly deteriorated, we could lower the rating, Andrew Wood, a Singapore-based analyst at S&P, said in the statement. Any downgrade would take India into the so-called junk-grade status.
Economic growth is at the lowest since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power for the first time in 2014. The economy expanded 4.5 per cent in July-September, slowing for a sixth straight quarter as fall in local consumption, troubled banks and a weak global outlook took their toll.
S&P rates India at BBB-, which is the lowest investment-grade rating. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded India’s outlook to negative from stable in November though it rates the country a notch higher than S&P.
A competent multi-tasker, the laptop has superb computing mettle with decent audio
The new generation of these popular headphones amp up the sound and improve noise cancellation plus a few new ...
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Returns do not move up commensurately to justify the higher risk on lower-rated bonds
The fund has managed to ride out volatility in the past two years through deft asset allocation
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mindtree at current levels. Since registering a ...
Your debit/credit card, mobile plan or SIP may offer free insurance cover; it is essential for you to pay ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...