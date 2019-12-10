Stand Up India: Six States get 50% of loan amounts sanctioned under the scheme

CreditAccess Grameen buys Madura Microfin for ₹876 cr
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat received the maximum loan amounts under the Centre’s ambitious Stand Up India (SUPI) scheme.
Next on the list were Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Together, the six States have received 50 per cent of the total loan amount of ₹17,937 crore sanctioned under the scheme.
Data provided by the Finance Ministry to the Lok Sabha on Monday showed that borrowers from Uttar Pradesh received loans amounting to ₹2,035 crore, followed by Tamil Nadu (₹1,646 crore) and Gujarat (₹1,616 crore).
Uttar Pradesh (10,058), Tamil Nadu (7,150) and Maharashtra (5,796) are the top three States when it comes to the number of loan accounts sanctioned under the scheme.
SUPI was launched on April 5, 2016 to facilitate bank loans of ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore to SC/ST and women borrowers to set up greenfield enterprises in the manufacturing, services and trading sectors. As on November 30, 2019, 80,002 loans had been sanctioned under SUPI since its inception, involving a total sanctioned amount of ₹17,937.63 crore.
The scheme seeks to address challenges faced by SC, ST and women entrepreneurs in setting up enterprises and obtaining loans, and offer other support to run businesses. The scheme endeavours to create an ecosystem that facilitates a supportive environment to do business.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget for 2019-20, had said: “The Stand-Up India Scheme has delivered enormous benefits. The country is witnessing the emergence of thousands of entrepreneurs from women and also from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, most of them assisted to set up their businesses and industry with capital provided under the Stand-Up India Scheme”.
The Minister had said that banks will provide financial assistance for demand-based businesses under this scheme, including funds to acquire scavenging machines and robots.
CreditAccess Grameen, a Bengaluru-based microfinance company, has signed an agreement to buy ...
This is how the new Snapdragon processors is going to change the smartphone market
Analysts see advantages but also caution about prickly issues, including traffic sharing
Ashwini Phadnis offers a peek into a fascinating exercise — airlines assigning a unique identity to each of ...
The stock of leading telecom service provider Bharti Airtel rallied last week, thanks to the implementation ...
For investors in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the September quarter results were a bit of a dampener.
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The World Health Organization estimates that depression and anxiety — among the more prominent mental health ...
A documentary on The Savoy is reaping awards at international festivals
A Bengaluru entrepreneur revives a traditional cotton weave with a sheen that can beat silk
A new volume of essays examines the multidimensional impact of climate change on India, and why development ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...