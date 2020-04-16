Start-ups standing tall during tough times for job seekers

Porsche strikes right balance between drag and downforce
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Just about a month back, 33-year-old IT professional Siddhi Arora decided to restart her career after a one-and-half year maternity break. But, the global pandemic got her worried about her second innings.
Arora persisted with her online search, came across JobsForHer- an online portal that enables women to accelerate their careers by connecting them to jobs. She signed up, started getting relevant job opportunities besides mentorship, the lady noted.
Neha Bagaria, Chief Executive and Founder of this online portal told BusinessLine that close to 1.85 million job aspirants across the country had registered on the portal, which connects them to 7000+ companies.
“The number of women looking to restart their career is on the rise,” observed Bagaria, adding “opportunity to work from home is also catching up in the aftermath of Covid-19. The supply is greater than the demand.”
She said, “We are seeing well-qualified women looking for flexible roles, restart their career. Companies are also looking to take advantage of the present by considering to reduce office space and fixed manpower cost. Work from home is becoming a reality; companies are looking to widen their access to talent.”
To a query about job loss, she said: “There is always a demand for skilled workforce. There could be some job loss in the travel and tourism industry, aviation sector, but job aspirants will need to upskill and keep pace with the latest development. There have been instances of cancellation of campus hiring offers on the one hand and virtual hiring on the other over the past three weeks. Companies like Cisco, Danke IT and Diageo have issued virtual offer letters.”
Platforms like BridgeLabz that provides skilled engineers to start-ups and SME has moved to virtual training with their online boot-camps for fresh graduate engineers.
Narayanan Mahadevan, Founder, BridgeLabz said that the platform is providing an opportunity for fresh engineer graduates to utilize the lockdown period efficiently and upskill themselves.
Similarly, Digiperform- platform providing digital marketing training courses has also shifted its training modules online and offering discounted prices.
Endows new 911 Turbo S with more active aerodynamic prowess to aid performance on the edge
Harleys are best attired in black. There is a special charm to this American cruiser when it is put together ...
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Conmen are employing a variety of ruses. Be prudent, stay safe
A credit-linked life policy is arranged on a group basis, with banks or other lending institutions as the ...
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of L&T Finance Holdings at current levels. The stock ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...