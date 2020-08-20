TEMA appoints Ajay Shankar as chairman of council on Industrial Policy

The Telecom Equipment Manufacturers Association of India (TEMA) has appointed Ajay Shankar, former secretary Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), as chairman of its council on industrial policy.

Ajay Shankar, who had initiated setting up of Invest India, had also served as member secretary of National Manufacturing Competitiveness Council (NMCC) for three years. He was the chairman of the National Productivity Council and Quality Council of India and gave greater momentum to their activities.

“With the new focus of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and government’s priority for ‘Make in India’, the country urgently needs a new industrial manufacturing policy for the technology sector. With the encouraging policy, India will not only save foreign exchange of imports but would also generate widespread employment opportunities,” said TEMA Chairman Ravi Sharma.

There is a need for a coherent industrial policy to speed up domestic manufacturing, especially in Telecom and Information and Communications Technology (ICT)sector, Sharma added.

“India needs to gear up for implementable domestic manufacturing policies. TEMA will be benefited by the rich experience of Ajay Shankar in formulating a manufacturing policy for telecom and ICT sector,” said Sandeep Aggarwal, TEMA Vice-Chairman.