Textile exporters reel under high cotton prices

The sharp rise in cotton prices is fast threatening to upset the apple-cart of booming textile exports even as the government tried to soothen the nerves by removing 11 per cent import duty on cotton imports.

Despite the import duty removal, not many spinning and composite textile mills showed interest in cotton imports due to high cost. Globally, cotton prices started moving last year due to supply-chain disruptions, sanctions by the West on China’s textile hub, Xinjiang, and power crisis in China besides expectations of lower production by major cotton growing countries.

Robust demand

In the beginning of the current season (last October), cotton prices were hovering about ₹48,000 per candy, touched a high of ₹1 lakh per candy in March and now more than doubled to ₹96,000-₹98,000 per candy on robust demand.

Aided by Government incentives, textile and apparel exports last fiscal increased 21 per cent to $41.3 billion (about ₹3.18 lakh crore) against $34 billion (about ₹2.62 lakh crore) logged in FY20. Exports of readymade garments jumped 28 per cent to ₹13,269 crore.

Nikunj Bagdia, Managing Director, Ken Enterprises, said, this is a double whammy for textile exporters with soaring cotton price and creaking logistics.

While partial price rise is being passed on to the customers, they are delaying new orders as the high prices will not sustain for long. As expected, cotton prices will drop on lower demand with customers shifting to man-made fibre, he said.

Manoj Patodia, Chairman, the Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, said, the steep increase in prices of raw cotton is a matter of deep concern for the entire value chain of cotton textiles such as home textiles and fabrics, making them uncompetitive in the export markets.

High raw cotton prices have pushed up the production cost for exporters. The orders taken a few months back can now be executed only at a loss, he said, seeking a urgent Government intervention to stabilise the key raw material prices.

Interest rate hike pressure

KV Srinivasan, Managing Director, Premier Mills, said, handling the price increase in raw materials is becoming a challenge as customers are not willing to accept cost increase like last year.

The unprecedented price increase has not only made exports unviable, but also made it difficult to achieve break-even.

“The recent interest rate hike will further put pressure on funding. It will make working capital more expensive when its requirement has increased to meet higher raw material cost,” he added.

Amit Gupta, President (Strategic Finance), Trident, said, notwithstanding the rising raw material prices, inland logistics cost have increased 10-15 per cent in last two years due to non-availability of ships.

Inventory at Inland Container Depots is still limited with one-side shipping line policy of reducing free time from 14 days to 7-10 days. Many shipping lines either not allow one-way empty pick up or charge ₹20,000-₹25,000 extra for such picks, he said.