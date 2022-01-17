Textile Ministry clears 20 research projects on speciality fibres, geo textiles worth ₹30 crore

To boost the production of technical textiles in the country, the Ministry of Textiles has cleared 20 strategic research projects in the areas of specialty fibres and geo textiles worth ₹ 30 crore under the flagship programme ‘National Technical Textiles Mission’ on Monday, according to an official statement.

Of the 20 approved research projects, 16 are in the area of specialty fibres including five in healthcare, four in industrial and protective, three in energy storage, three in textile waste recycling, and one in agriculture. Four of the approved projects are in the area of geo textiles.

“Industry and academia connect is essential for the growth of research and development in the application areas of technical textiles in India. Building convergence with academicians, scientists and researchers is the need of the hour,” said Commerce & Industry and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal while speaking to a group of scientists and technologists.

The Ministry of Textiles had cleared 11 research projects worth ₹78.60 crore as on March 26, 2021.

Leading Indian institutes and government organisations including IITs, DRDO and Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA) participated in the session for the clearance of the projects.

Goyal said the focus should be on developing internationally high value added products and building a structure of brainstorming around problem statements. Inter-ministerial synergy is required for attracting mega research projects in the country, he added.