The Hindu BusinessLine to host MSME growth conclave in Bengaluru on June 27

The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are considered to be strong pillars of the Indian economy. From providing employment opportunities to nearly 12 crore workers to contributing 30 per cent of India’s GDP and 45 per cent of the country’s exports, MSMEs serve as the crucial growth drivers of the economy.

As a tribute to the contribution of small businesses and entrepreneurs, The Hindu BusinessLine will host ‘MSME Growth Conclave’ on June 27, in Bengaluru to commemorate the International MSME Day. The conclave is powered by Dell Technologies in association with Canara Bank. The event will discuss how MSMEs can contribute more to the India growth story and how they can re-imagine their businesses by leveraging technology and innovation.

This event brings together MSMEs from various fields to celebrate the spirit of MSMEs and their resilience in emerging stronger from the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic. C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT/BT, Higher Education, Skilling, Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka will deliver the inaugural address. It will be followed by two power-packed panel discussions on the topics ‘Integrating MSME’s Into the India Growth Story’ and ‘Role of Technology in Transforming MSMEs’.

The speakers at the conclave include Ravi Machani, MD, Machani Group; Anant Koppar, Serial Entrepreneur & former President Bangalore Chamber of Industry & Commerce; Suhas Rajkumar, Founder, and CEO of Simple Energy; D V Manjunatha, Founder & MD, Emmvee Group; Vineet Rao, CEO, Dealshare; Khilan Haria, SVP & Head Payments, Product, Razorpay; Radhesh Shankaranarayanan, Director & GM - Medium Business India, Dell; and Lakshminarayan Swaminathan, CXO Supply Growth, Meesho.

State Bank of India, Government of Karnataka Department of Industries & Commerce & SSVM Institutions Coimbatore are the associate sponsors for the conclave.