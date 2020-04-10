Economy

Three professional institutes donate ₹28.8 crore to PM CARES

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 10, 2020 Published on April 10, 2020

The three professional institutes under the Corporate Affairs Ministry — CA Institute, Company Secretaries Institute and Cost Accountants Institute — have together donated ₹28.5 crore to the PM CARES Fund to provide assistance to those impacted by the pandemic.

While the CA Institute (along with members and staff contribution) gave ₹21 crore, the Company Secretaries Institute (including members/staff) donated ₹5.25 crore. The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) donated ₹2.55 crore (including members/staff contribution), an official release said.

