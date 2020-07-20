TN govt signs MoUs for ₹10,399-crore investments with industrial groups

Tamil Nadu continues to forge ahead in attracting new investments. On Monday, the State government signed MoUs worth ₹10,399 crore that will create 13,507 jobs.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of Chief Minsiter Edapaddi K Palaniswami in sectors such as solar cells, data centre, industrial parks and cashew nut process, according to a press release by the State government.

The companies that signed the MoUs are — Vikramsolar (investment of ₹5,423 crore for employment of 7,542 persons) in Oragadam; Yotta (Hiranandani) (₹4,000 crore investment to create 2,500 jobs) in Oragadam; ELGi Equipment (₹250 crore investment to create 600 jobs) in Coimbatore; CGD Sathrai Pvt Ltd (₹250 crore investment to create 1,500 jobs) in Wallajabad; NDR Integrated Industrial Park (₹200 crore investment to create 500 jobs) in Ranipet; Aqua Group (₹200 crore investment for 400 jobs) in Coimbatore; JS Auto Cast (₹40 crore investment) in Coimbatore and GI Agro Tech (₹36 crore investment) in Villupuram, the press release added.

It may be recalled that on May 27, the State government signed 17 MoUs worth ₹15,128 crore with various companies with potential employment generation for 47,150 people. The companies include Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, Salcomp, Ashton Shoes, ST Tele Media, HDCI Data Centre Holdings, Polymatech Electronics and ENGIE Group through Vivid Solaire.