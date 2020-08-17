Top vaccine makers brief expert group on progress of Covid-19 vaccine

Print your vegetarian squid
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The top-five vaccine manufacturers in the country, on Monday, made presentations before the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC) and briefed the group about the progress made so far by their research and development teams for getting the shots ready.
The most promising Covid vaccine candidates undergoing clinical trials in the country are: Covaxin of Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, ZyCoVD of Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila, and the Covid vaccine being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, Pune. While the first two are totally home-grown, the third was designed and developed by an Oxford University-led team, and is being taken to the market by AstraZeneca, the Swedish-British pharma major. Serum Institute will be its major manufacturing partner.
During the one-on-one meeting with the senior officials of the vaccine companiesheld at Yojana Bhavan, the seat of NITI Aayog here, NEGVAC wanted to know from them how many million doses of vaccine could be made available, at what prices, and whether they need any help from the government to ramp up production if their candidate vaccines are found safe and effective in clinical trials.
Among the NEGVAC members physically present at the meeting were: Vinod K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, and Chairman of NEGVAC; Balram Bhargava, Director General, Indian Council of Medical Research; V D Vaghela, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals; and Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology. Rajesh Bhushan, Health Secretary and co-chair of the expert group, participated in the discussions through video conferencing, sources told BusinessLine.
Apart from these three firms, top executives of Biological E and Gennova Biopharmaceuticals also made presentation at the meeting.
The company officials said to have filled in the NEGVAC with the details of progress they were making on the vaccine front, their production capacity and possible dates of vaccine becoming ready, if the clinical trials are successful.
While addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that three vaccines are getting ready for use. He also said once the government gets the go-ahead from scientists, plans are ready for their mass production. A roadmap is already in place to ensure a Covid-19 vaccine reaches everybody in the shortest possible time, the Prime Minister assured people.
Michelin-starred chefs are using high-tech tools in the kitchen and rooting for green
The entry-level Full HD video-camera targets dilettante videographers, students, teachers and vloggers
Ambika Sharma,Founder and MD, Pulp Strategy1. I start my day early and work out for an hour, five times a ...
The right policy push will help the country get back its competitive edge
Our investment policy has ensured a good quality portfolio, says CIO Manish Kumar
Don’t let the lockdown stop you from buying stocks, mutual funds and other investments. We tell you how you ...
Wide product portfolio and near-monopoly status give it an edge as demand recovers
The fund will have static allocation to various asset classes, with mark-to-market adjustments
What does it mean to be free? On Independence Day, BLink presents a special issue that explores the freedoms ...
On the 73rd anniversary of our independence, a quiz on freedom struggles from around the world.Break free1 On ...
The unfurling of the tricolour on August 15, 1947, heralded the beginning of a new India. Glimpses of ...
Even after seven decades of Independence, India’s policymakers are loath to adopt liberal economic principles ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FMCG companies have innovated with products, pricing and supply chain to stay relevant
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...