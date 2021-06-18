Tourism ministry formulates draft national strategy for rural development

The Ministry of Tourism has formulated a Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Development of Rural Tourism in India as the rural tourism can contribute significantly to the mission of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“Ministry of Tourism has recognised the immense potential of Rural Tourism and has been actively working on promotion and development of this niche area of tourism.

“Identification, diversification, development, and promotion of niche tourism products in the country is the initiative of the Ministry to overcome the aspect of ‘seasonality’ and to promote India as a 365 days’ destination, to attract tourists with specific interest, and to ensure repeat visits for the unique products in which India has a comparative advantage,” said the official statement.

Besides rural tourism, the Ministry has also formulated a Draft National Strategy and Roadmap for Medical and Wellness Tourism.

Medical Tourism (also called medical travel, health tourism or global healthcare) is a term used to describe the rapidly growing practice of travelling across international borders to obtain healthcare. Services typically sought by travellers include elective procedures as well as complex specialised surgeries such as joint replacement (knee/ hip), cardiac surgery, dental surgery, and cosmetic surgeries.

“Healthcare and Tourism are the fastest growing industries in the world. Medical Value Travel (MVT) is being promoted as a fusion product of these industries. Over the years, India has grown to become a top-notch destination for medical value travel because it scores high over a range of factors that determines the overall quality of care. “ India has also become a favoured destination for yoga and wellness with its focus on traditional therapies through AYUSH,” said the official statement.