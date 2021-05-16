Economy

Tug vessel Alliance faces distress in sea

Our Bureau Mangaluru | Updated on May 16, 2021

Alliance helped MRPL’s SPM in cargo unloading near Mangaluru sea

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) has said the tug vessel named Alliance, which assisted it in cargo unloading near the single point mooring (SPM) in the Mangaluru sea, faced distress on Saturday.

In a late night message on Saturday, MRPL said that the Tug Alliance, which belongs to Underwater Services Company Ltd, with nine of that company's men on board had faced distress on Saturday.

Two of the nine men have survived and rest are missing.

This company assisted MRPL in cargo unloading near its SPM, and functioned in coordination with New Mangalore Port.

MRPL said the cargo operation was completed on Friday and the vessel was supposed to return on the same day.

However, the tug started only on Saturday morning and had to face distress, it said.

Published on May 16, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.