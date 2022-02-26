Ukrainian crisis: India’s decision to abstain at UNSC to help in mediation with Russia, say sources

India decided to abstain from a US-sponsored UN Security Council resolution that strongly deplored Russia’s aggression against Ukraine on Friday which helped it retain the option of fostering diplomatic dialogue, a source close to the development has said.

“By abstaining, India retained the option of reaching out to relevant sides in an effort to bridge the gap and find the middle ground with an aim to foster dialogue and diplomacy,” the source said.

Though India abstained at the UNSC, it made a call for immediate cessation of violence and hostilities as was also conveyed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday night, the source added.

Active role

Following Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine early on Thursday to check the alleged threat from a growing closeness of the country with NATO powers, the Ukrainian Ambassador to India Igor Polikha urged India to play a more active role in resolving the Ukraine crisis given the country’s ‘special privileged strategic partnership’ with Russia.

Not only did Putin speak to Modi on the on-going Ukrainian crisis, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also have been in touch with Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on the matter.

In its Explanation of Vote (EOV) after abstaining, India called for return to path of diplomacy.

“It is regrettable that the path of diplomacy has been given up and it is imperative that all sides return to it,” the source said, adding that India could play a constructive role in doing so and has been urging both sides to return to the negotiating table.

India’s priority, at the moment, however remains the evacuations of all its nationals, including students, still in Ukraine.

“Regarding evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, we are making progress. Our teams are working on the ground round the clock. I am personally monitoring. The first flight to Mumbai with 219 Indian nationals has taken off from Romania,” Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday morning.

Sanctions against Russia

While the UNSC resolution deeply condemned Russia’s attack on Ukraine, it dropped an earlier draft of the resolution that had proposed moving the resolution under Chapter VII of the UN Charter which provides the framework within which the Security Council may take enforcement action.

The EU and US are, however, coming up with stringent economic sanctions against Russia which include freezing of assets of prominent Russians close to Putin and blocking of payment channels.