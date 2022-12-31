Ahead of the Tripura assembly elections due early next year, Home Minister Amit Shah is set to flag off the BJP’s 'Rath Yatra' in the state on January 5, a party leader said.

The eight-day yatra will be flagged off from North Tripura district's Dharmanagar, he said.

Shah will also hold a rally in Sabroom of South Tripura district on the same day, BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharjee said.

BJP president JP Nadda will participate in the programme on the concluding day of the yatra on January 12.

The 'Rath Yatra', has been termed as 'Jana Viswas Yatra' by the ruling party.

“The party expects to connect with around 10 lakh people during the yatra, which will cover all the 60 assembly segments of the state. There will be 200 rallies and over 100 processions to highlight the central and state governments' welfare activities," Bhattacharjee said.

At least 10 union ministers, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and central leaders are expected to join the 'Rath Yatra', he said.

State Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Minister Sushanta Chowdhury described the scheduled 'Rath Yatra' as one of the biggest political programmes of the ruling party ahead of the next year’s assembly elections.

“The 'Rath Yatra' will end in Agartala, where Nadda, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma and former CM Biplab Kumar Deb will address a rally.