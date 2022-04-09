BSNL officers’ body raises issues surrounding 4G rollout with Defence Minister

The BSNL officers’ association -- Sanchar Nigam Executives Association (SNEA) -- met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday to discuss their woes with the top management and also raised issues around BSNL’s 4G rollout.

Stating that the launch of 4G services needs to expedited in order to compensate the revenue loss from the delayed launch, the capital expenditure for 4G rollout must be funded by the government, it said.

BSNL should also be allowed to test and launch 5G services .

SNEA, which has also been striking to compel the BSNL management to give the executives of the company their promotions, also raised the issue with Rajnath Singh.

SNEA said BSNL’s own executives must be promoted to the post of Deputy General Manager on a regular basis rather than a temporary one, instead of those promotions going to officers on deputation from the Department of Telecommunications.

It has also sought approval from DoT for BSNL’s recommendations on pay scales. Further, BSNL’s executives should be promoted to higher pay scales in line with the Promotion Policy framed by the BSNL.

It has called for payment of Rs 38,000 crore promised by the DoT to be expedited.

According to their press note, the Defence Minister promised to take up these concerns with the Minister of Communications, Ashwini Vaishnaw