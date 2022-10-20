The seventh batch of the postgraduate diploma in business analytics (PGDBA) programme jointly offered by IIM-Calcutta, ISI-Kolkata and IIT-Kharagpur, comprising 60 students, received close to 107 offers from 20 different organisations for internship placements. The average monthly stipend offered this year was about 8 per cent higher compared with last year.

The top 25 per cent was offered monthly stipend exceeding ₹2 lakh per month. Some of the prominent recruiters were BCG, DE Shaw, Games24x7, Mastercard and Providence. The roles on offer ranged from associate consultant to business analyst, data analyst, data engineer, data scientist, HR analytics, marketing analytics, and quantitative research intern, according to a press statement from the institute.

The placement process was spread over two days with recruiters divided into four clusters based on industry type (consulting, BFSI, healthcare, and product and services). Under a hold-and-wait policy, students were allowed to hold on to offers even as they and the companies continued to scout for a better fit. There were eight first-time recruiters participating.

As part of the course, students undergo a six-month corporate internship to demonstrate their industry-readiness.

“We are committed to running a fair and transparent process that provides mutual satisfaction to the students and the recruiters. The results speak for themselves,” Prof Nimruji Prasad Jammulamadaka, faculty member of IIM-Calcutta and placement convener of the PGDBA programme, said in the statement.