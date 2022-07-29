Capgemini reports 22.7% revenue growth, increases growth outlook

Capgemini, a French IT consulting company, reported revenue growth of 22.7 per cent at 10,688 million euros in H1 2022. The growth was fuelled by high demand across all of its business lines and constant growth.

Revenue growth at constant exchange rates stood at 18.5 per cent in H1 and 19.3 per cent for the quarter ended June 30. The organic growth was 17.2 per cent. The company has raised the constant currency growth objective from 8-10 per cent to 14-15 per cent.

Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer, Capgemini Group, said: “This is the fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth and strong bookings, demonstrating our strong momentum and market share gains. Our operating margin continues to improve while we kept on increasing our investments in talent and innovation.”

The operating margin stood at 1,301 million euros or 12.2 per cent of revenues, an increase of 25 per cent or 0.2 points year‑on-year. A mix and pricing improvement offset the return of certain operating costs, such as travel expenses, and those of developing Group talent, said the company. The company also confirmed its operating margin target of 12.9 per cent to 13.1 per cent for the full year.

Bookings totaled at 11,607 million euros in the first half of 2022, up 22 per cent year-on-year at constant exchange rates. The book-to-bill ratio was at 1.09 for H1 and 1.11 for Q2. At June 30, 2022, the group’s total headcount stood at 352,100, up 22 per cent year-on-year, with a 27 per cent increase in employees in offshore centers.

Intelligent Industry and Customer First business areas, as well as the activities driven by Cloud and Data, confirmed their strong momentum, said the company.