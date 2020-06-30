9.45 am

9.25 am

Opening Session

Domestic equities opened higher taking cues from strong global markets. Nikkei, Hang Seng and Taiwan stock markets were trading higher in the morning session. Asian markets rose after China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June, a hopeful sign of recovery for the global economy

The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 200 points in the opening trade today, led by strong buying in Tata Steel, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, UltraCemco, Asian Paint, ICICI Bank, L&T and Bhart Airtel.

The 30-share index was trading 195.53 points or 0.56 per cent higher at 35,157.05.

On the BSE, advancers to decliners ratio was 2:1, with the scrips that advanced were 1,280 and the number of decliners was 607.

Similarly, NSE Nifty rose 62.55 points or 0.60 per cent to 10,374.95.

9.10 am

9.05 am

Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday after weak Japanese industrial production data, not usually a market-moving factor, was enough to jangle trader nerves over a bumpy recovery in fuel demand as coronavirus pandemic restrictions ease.

9 am

Asian shares rose on Tuesday after data showed China's manufacturing sector grew more than expected in June, a hopeful sign for a global economy still struggling to recover from the sweeping impact of the coronavirus crisis.

8.55 am

Wall Street stocks closed higher on Monday and the S&P 500 was poised to clinch its biggest quarterly percentage gain since 1998 as investors hoped for a stimulus-backed economic rebound, while a surge in Boeing shares helped boost the blue-chip Dow.

