27% of Indian organisations suffered at least one data breach in the past year: Report

A significant number of Indian organisations suffered a data breach over the past year from application vulnerability, according to a report by cybersecurity firm Barracuda.
The report titled-- The state of application security in 2021, is based on a research commissioned by Barracuda that surveyed 750 application security decision makers responsible for their organisation’s application development and security to get their perspectives on data breaches, top application security vulnerabilities, and the most important product capabilities needed to defend against multi-vector application attacks.
As per the report, 27 per cent of respondents in India said that their organisation suffered at least one breach in the past 12 months from application vulnerability. While 38 per cent of organisations suffered two breaches due to an applications vulnerability. 16 per cent were breached three times for due to application vulnerabilities.
Organisations in India identified their top application security challenges are as software supply chain attacks (59 per cent), security slows application development time (48 per cent), bad bots (45 per cent), securing APIs (44 per cent), and vulnerability detection (38 per cent).
“In India, web application vulnerability/ zero-day vulnerability are the most likely contributor to successful security breaches resulting from application vulnerabilities in the past 12 months,” the report said.
As per the report, 52 per cent of respondents said that web application vulnerability/zero-day vulnerability contributed to a successful security breach that exploited vulnerabilities in the organisation's applications in the last 12 months.
“Applications have been steadily rising as one of the top attack vectors across the India corporate vista in recent years, and the rapid shift to remote work in 2020 only intensified this,” said Murali Urs, Country Manager, India, Barracuda Networks.
“Organisations in India too are struggling to keep up with the pace of these attacks, particularly newer threats like bot attacks, API attacks, and supply chain attacks, and they need help filling these gaps effectively,” Urs added.
