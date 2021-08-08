34% of Indians afraid to use dating apps due to scams: Report

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Scammers can pose a serious barrier to people using dating apps, according to the findings of a recent global survey commissioned by Kaspersky.
According to the report, 34 per cent of Indian respondents said that they are afraid to use them as they fear being deceived by fraudsters, and 43 per cent generally do not trust people in dating apps.
However, only 27 per cent of respondents were targeted by cyber criminals, and 36 per cent who contacted fraudsters managed to avoid an attack, it said.
Scammers are increasingly drawn to such apps, taking advantage of the fact that people on these platforms are looking for a personal connection.
Of all the different types of issues on dating apps, users most often encountered catfishing (33 per cent), malicious links or attachments (38 per cent), or found that their identity had been stolen (36 per cent).
Around 42 per cent of users who managed to avoid an attack were able to identify a fraudster with a suspicious profile that looked fake, while 48 per cent of such users who managed to avoid the cyber attack were extremely careful and never sent money to dating applications.
About 37 per cent paid attention to suspicious messages. Almost 29 per cent of respondents became suspicious when the scammer refused to arrange a video call.
Lack of privacy is also a serious issue for dating apps. Twenty six per cent of respondents were about privacy leak. Moreover, 24 per cent of users deleted dating services because they wanted to make personal information more private.
“Dating online can be perceived as a risky adventure, as at the beginning of the acquaintance you don't know anything about each other. However, keeping an eye out for some red flags can help you stay alert and pay attention to your digital match’s behavior," said David Jacoby, security researcher at Kaspersky.
"If they ask for money or personal details during the first or second day of online dating, it’s better to consider whether it’s safe to continue communicating. Additionally, security measures can be a helpful way to keep your online dating experience safe and enjoyable,” added Jacoby.
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
Misinformation and the infodemic fuelled vaccine hesitancy in some countries
With the impact of the pandemic going down to some extent, air travel for leisure has increased dramatically.
India needs to produce its own commercial aircraft to forge ahead
Only 23% of the IPOs listed in 2007 have posted positive returns till date; just one in 10 has outperformed ...
‘Standard’ insurance policies may not be for all. Here, we decipher standard life and health products on offer ...
However, profit booking can emerge at higher levels with the bellwether indices zooming to new peaks
The offer values the company at a price to revenue of 30 times and EV/ revenue of 27 times
Smart farming with no soil and a controlled environment has a promising market
Rijula Das’s debut novel is a hard-hitting portrayal of life and death in the red light district
World Heritage Site tag brings droves of tourists to sleepy Palampet, where the shrine is located
Pandemic has hit women entrepreneurs badly — but help is at hand
The Seematti CEO’s new brand — launched in her own name — is weaving a new story for silk, beyond sarees
Much before Branson and Bezos, brands have propelled themselves into space in a bid to captivate viewers
The biggest games on the planet, the Olympics, have begun. However, the mega event, being described as the ...
The pandemic has led to “touch starvation”. Isobar, the digital agency from the house of Dentsu India, has ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...