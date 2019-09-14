Info-tech

5 startups backed by India Accelerator raise Rs 30 mn from Angel Investors

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 14, 2019 Published on September 14, 2019

Five Delhi-based Startups – Prithvi, DROR, The Knotty Tales, VAPP and FIO - have raised close to Rs 30 million from various Angel Investors. These startups participated in ‘Demo Day’ organised by India Accelerator, a seed-stage accelerator programme, in Gurugram recently.

Prithvi, a Noida-based startup provides technology for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Indian campuses, received the maximum funding of Rs 10 million from various investors, India Accelerator said in a statement.

DROR, a Gurgaon-based start-up into social networks and technology to create a safety network, raised Rs 45 lakh from and Knotty Tales, a Noida-based start-up for wedding suite, raised Rs 35 lakh.

VAPP, a Delhi-based start-up for real estate and tourism industry, raised Rs 35 lakh, while FIO, a Delhi-based start-up focused on fashion, lifestyle and entertainment, received a funding of Rs 75 lakh.

Published on September 14, 2019
startups
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tata Group’s Nelco enters maritime communication service business