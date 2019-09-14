5 startups backed by India Accelerator raise Rs 30 mn from Angel Investors

Five Delhi-based Startups – Prithvi, DROR, The Knotty Tales, VAPP and FIO - have raised close to Rs 30 million from various Angel Investors. These startups participated in ‘Demo Day’ organised by India Accelerator, a seed-stage accelerator programme, in Gurugram recently.

Prithvi, a Noida-based startup provides technology for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to Indian campuses, received the maximum funding of Rs 10 million from various investors, India Accelerator said in a statement.

DROR, a Gurgaon-based start-up into social networks and technology to create a safety network, raised Rs 45 lakh from and Knotty Tales, a Noida-based start-up for wedding suite, raised Rs 35 lakh.

VAPP, a Delhi-based start-up for real estate and tourism industry, raised Rs 35 lakh, while FIO, a Delhi-based start-up focused on fashion, lifestyle and entertainment, received a funding of Rs 75 lakh.