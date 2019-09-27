5G in India will need investment of $30 bn from telcos: UBS

With Skoda, VW group has teamed up with the right partner
Jurgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management, says it is a win-win proposition for both brands
Telecom operators, including Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea will need to invest $30.5 billion to roll out 5G services in the country, according to an analysis done by UBS.
5G or Fifth Generation mobile technology, with its enhanced capabilities to transmit data more efficiently and at higher speeds, is all set to be a gamechanger for Indian telecom consumers by next year. The biggest benefit for millions of mobile users in a country like India, where call drops and poor data connectivity have become the norm, is that 5G promises to make wireless networks close to what wireline broadband networks offers -- uninterrupted service and unlimited bandwidth.
Traditional wireless technologies such as 2G and 3G work on a shared network concept. This means that users in an area share resources like spectrum and radio base station capacities, while making calls or browsing the Internet. As a result, the quality of service would drop if there are more users in a particular area. On the other hand, in a fixed line environment, the quality of service is not dependant on the number of users at any given time because a dedicated cable connects the consumer’s premises directly to the operator’s exchange.
According to UBS, the need for a dense site footprint and fibre backhaul in 5G will likely shift the balance of power towards larger and integrated operators with strong balance sheets.
Bharti Airtel may have to invest $2 billion annually or about 65 per cent of its India annual capex run-rate. “Bharti has solidly defended its market share and has narrowed the gap with Jio on 4G network reach, with improving 4G net adds. The company recently revamped its digital offering and launched converged digital proposition 'Airtel Xstream' (link) offering digital content across TV, PC and mobile devices along with IoT solutions for connected homes. Further, Jio's recently announced fixed broadband plans starting at Rs 699 are not as aggressive as we (and the market) feared and, therefore, do not pose significant pricing pressure on Bharti's broadband average revenue per user,"UBS said.
According to UBS, the capex for Jio would, however, be lower, due to its larger tower footprint and higher proportion of towers on fibre backhaul, compared with Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. "We estimate the sector can reduce overall capex by 15-20 per cent if the three Indian telcos share towers and fibre (either commercially or driven by the regulator) – third-party tenancy poses upside risks to our estimates," UBS said in a report.
The Indian government plans to allocate 5G spectrum via auctions in 2020. "Considering its in-house data centres and investments into a content distribution network (CDN), we believe Jio can transition to 5G in a time-efficient manner. We think the 5G rollout will give Jio an opportunity to strengthen its nonconsumer-based product ambitions; and pricing power for differential services," UBS said.
Analaysts said there are three things that the Centre must do immediately to hasten the adoption of 5G. First, lay down a clear roadmap of spectrum availability and earmark frequency bands aligned with global standards. Given that 5G services will be supporting massive data applications, operators will need adequate spectrum. Second, there is a need to move away from the existing mechanism of pricing spectrum on a per MHz basis. 5G services require at least 80-100 Mhz of contiguous spectrum per operator. If the Centre were to fix the floor price based on the per Mhz price realised in the last auction then no operator would be able to afford buying 5G spectrum. The pricing, therefore, will have to be worked out afresh, keeping in mind the financial stress in the telecom sector and affordability of services. Finally, the Centre must complete the national optical fibre network rollout on a mission mode as 5G services will require huge back-haul support, for which existing microwave platforms will not be sufficient
Jurgen Stackmann, Member of the Board of Management, says it is a win-win proposition for both brands
Management reiterates that is not the right thing to do
Partnership will also explore new global frontiers, says Masakazu Yoshimura, MD of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
In the market for a sports car? Wait for the Lexus LC 500h
Side-pockets in debt funds allow bad bonds to be separated from good ones
Apartments in multi-storeyed buildings may not be really cost-effective for owners
Conservative investors can consider buying these bonds from the secondary market
The stock of Vedanta jumped 6.5 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday breaking above a key ...
On World Alzheimer’s Day, a look at how caregivers cope with the loss of memory in their loved ones
A number of recent films headlined by B-Town stars reveals an awareness of mental health issues such as ...
Towns and cities are vying for the coveted Geographical Indication or GI tag for a range of items. They hope ...
The winner of two Michelin stars, Anupam Banerjee’s itchy feet and creative hands have helped him script a ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...