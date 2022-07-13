94 pc of organisations experienced a cyber attack last year: Barracuda

It seems no one is immune from cyber attacks. About 94 per cent of organisations surveyed by cyber security solutions company, Barracuda Networks Inc. have admitted they experienced a security incident in the last 12 months.

About 89 per cent of the respondents are “very or fairly concerned” about the impact the current threat landscape and geopolitical situation will have on their organisations.

In 2022, the State of Industrial Security surveyed 800 senior IT managers, senior IT security managers, and project managers responsible for industrial internet of things (IioT) and operational technology (OT).

“About 87 per cent of organisations that experienced an incident were impacted for more than one day,” it said.

“In the current threat landscape, critical infrastructure is an attractive target for cybercriminals, but unfortunately, IioT or OT security projects often take a backseat to other security initiatives or fail due to cost or complexity, leaving organizations at risk,” Tim Jefferson, Senior Vice-President (Engineering for Data, Networks, and Application Security) of Barracuda, said in a statement on Wednesday.