Acer launches Chromebooks powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform

Acer has launched its new Chromebooks powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c compute platform.
The company has launched its new Chromebooks-- the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-1H/ CP513-1HL) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513.
The Chromebook Spin 513 comes with a 13.3-inch full HD IPS2 touchscreen display with a 78 per cent screen-to-body ratio.
It comes with a pair of 360-degree hinges which enables four different usage modes for users, the clamshell mode for traditional keyboard input, tablet, display and tent modes for presenting or when space-constrained. It has two built-in microphones.
Along with the Snapdragon compute platform, the Chromebook is powered by an 8 nm octa-core Qualcomm Kryo 468 CPU and Qualcomm Adreno 618 graphics. It can provide up to 14 hours of battery life, Acer said.
The Chromebook also comes with support 4G LTE cellular connectivity.
“The new Chromebook also comes with optional 4G LTE for an always-connected experience. This ensures that users will still be able to access the web, their personal cloud, connected apps, extensions and more to stay focused on work, school and hobbies, even without a Wi-Fi connection,” Acer said.
The Chromebook Spin 513 comes with up to 8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM and up to 128 GB of storage.
The Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 provides enterprise-grade features along with 4G connectivity.
“With zero-touch enrollment, IT departments can drop ship the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 which will automatically enroll into enterprise administration as soon as the end user connects to the internet. Chrome OS simplifies the process of deploying, managing and powering a cloud workforce, ultimately increasing uptime and reducing their total cost of ownership (TCO),” Acer said.
The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-1H) will initially be available in North America in February 2021 starting at $399.99 while the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 513 will be available in North America in March 2021 starting at $699.99.
Acer also launched its Acer Chromebox CXI4 powered by up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and a new Halo Smart Speaker.
