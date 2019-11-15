ACT Fibernet partners with Greater Chennai Corporation to set up WiFi zones

ACT Fibernet has partnered with the Greater Chennai Corporation to set up WiFi zones in Chennai. The initiative, which is part of the Smart City project started by the Central Government, aims to provide citizens access to free and seamless WiFi connectivity.

As part of the tie-up, over 25 Wi-fi zones have been installed across prime locations in the city, including 14 Amma Canteens situated across 15 Zones in Greater Chennai Corporation.

Nearly 300 users can login simultaneously under each WiFi zone that will be available 24X7 for the users. Users can access the WiFi hotspots through the ACT Fibernet network for 30 minutes, at a speed of 20 Mbps, to upload and download files, browse online, watch videos, visit social media handles and more. Existing users will be able to access home speeds and data in public using their log in credentials.

Sandeep Gupta, COO, Atria Convergence Technologies (ACT) Ltd commented, “ACT Fibernet’s vision is to deliver high speed internet to all citizens and we are extremely privileged to work with government to bring superfast internet via hotspots to common man.”

G Prakash, IAS, Commissioner, Greater Chennai Corporation added, “ACT Fibernet has been providing high-speed and futuristic internet connectivity to millions of homes in India, many of our government schools are also powered by their fiber internet connectivity, and we will now extend the technology to our citizens in Chennai.”

According to recent report by DigiAnalysys, public WiFi in India is expected to witness a sevenfold jump to 21 lakh by 2021 from 3.06 lakh at present. Furthermore, there will be 1.25 million public WiFi hotspots addition in gram panchayats, 50,000 in smart cities 4,701 in railway stations, retail outlets, colleges etc in the next two years as part of the governments Digital India and Bharat Net program.