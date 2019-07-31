Apple sales grow in India, after over a year of constant decline

Apple on Tuesday night reported its fiscal third quarter 2019 earnings, earning $53.8 billion in revenue and earnings per share of $2.18, a mere 1 percent jump year on year, with India contributing a fair bit to that.

"India bounced back during the quarter. We returned to growth there. We are very happy with that," said Tim Cook, CEO at Apple during an Analyst call.

"In emerging markets, we returned to growth in Mainland China, grew strong double digits in India and in Brazil, and we set new Q3 records in Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines," he said.

Apple's India revenues have been on a constant decline since the time of the launch of iPhone X as existing iPhone users delayed purchases and new ones found it hard to pay the high price of the new devices.

Even globally, Apple is finding it harder to continue growing at the back of iPhones. For the first time, iPhone sales are now down to just about 50 percent of the company's overall revenues.

“This was our biggest June quarter ever — driven by all-time record revenue from services, accelerating growth from wearables, strong performance from iPad and Mac and significant improvement in iPhone trends,” Cook said in a press release. “These results are promising across all our geographic segments, and we’re confident about what’s ahead. The balance of calendar 2019 will be an exciting period, with major launches on all of our platforms, new services and several new products.”

The company is betting on services and wearables to grow but in India its the Macbooks and iMacs that are driving sales, especially among the students community, driven by special discounted prices by Apple and e-commerce players.

Apple will include sales for the 2019 iPhone lineup and potentially two new subscription services: Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade in the next quarter and is forecasting Q4 revenues between $61 and $64 billion. But it'll have to sharpen its focus on India to get its services revenue growing.