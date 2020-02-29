Info-tech

AGR dues: Bharti Airtel pays ₹3,004 crore as final settlement

S Ronendra Singh New Delhi | Updated on February 29, 2020 Published on February 29, 2020

The company has also deposited ₹5,000 crore as an ad-hoc payment

 

Bharti Airtel on Saturday said that it has paid ₹8,004 crore to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) towards the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues.

However, the company said that it owes only ₹3,004 crore towards the AGR dues, as per its assessment, and the rest ₹5,000 crore are additional ad-hoc payment.

According to the DoT, Airtel has AGR dues of around ₹35,000 crore including penalty and interests, out of which it has paid ₹10,000 crore on February 17.

"The company has paid an additional amount of ₹3,004 crore towards the full and final amounts due over and above the ad-hoc amount of ₹10,000 crore paid on February 17 on behalf of the Bharti Group of Companies (Bharti Airtel, Bahrti Hexacom and Telenor India)," Airtel said in a stock filing.

 

"In addition to the aforesaid amounts paid basis our self-assessment, we have also deposited an additional amount of ₹5,000 crore, as an ad-hoc payment (subject to subsequent refund/ adjustment) to cover differences, if any, arising from the reconciliation exercise with the DoT," the company added.

The company said it has now complied with AGR judgment and the directions in the order of the Supreme Court dated October 24 , 2019.

Bharti Airtel Ltd
