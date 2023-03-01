Subtl.ai, a cognitive artificial intelligence search engine, has raised $1,00,000 in angel funding from Mohit Gulati of ITI growth opportunities fund and G Vamshi Raju from Edha Investments and Shreyas Mediatechnology.

The search engine helps enterprises find information from large documents and text resources. It understands knowledge sources at scale and instantly answers any question asked from the documents, websites, videos and, knowledge bases.

The cognitive search technology-based product was jointly developed by Subtl.ai and International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT-H).

“The product ensures that enterprises can instantly leverage all their business knowledge locked in various sources, by talking to a chatbot,” a subtl.ai statement said.

“We are targeting a $5 million annual revenue runrate through 5,00,000 business users by the end of 2023,” it said.