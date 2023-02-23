Microsoft recently unveiled its AI-powered Bing search engine, powered by technology from OpenAI — the company behind ChatGPT.

Although it is yet to roll out completely, users can get on the waitlist for access to the new Bing in a few simple steps. They can also try out the sample prompts using the preview.

How to get on the waitlist for Microsoft’s AI-powered Bing

Step 1: Go to Bing.com/new

Step 2: Click 'Join the Waitlist'.

Step 3 : In the next window, sign in using Microsoft account.

Step 4: After signing up, a message saying "Great! You're on the waitlist" should pop up. To speed up the access, tap the blue button which says 'Access the new Bing faster'.

Step 5: Two steps will appear to set Microsoft default on PC, and a QR code for the Bing app installation.

Step 6: Now, set Microsoft Bing as the default engine on PC by clicking ‘Microsoft defaults’, and add the extension to browser.

Step 7: Scan the QR code on mobile, download the Bing app, and sign in.

After these steps are complete, users will be given access to the Microsoft Bing AI chatbot.

Users can also experiment with sample prompts provided by Microsoft on Bing.com/new.