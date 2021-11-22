Airbus Defence and Space inks pact with BEL

As part of its Offset commitments under the prestigious C295 aircraft programme of the Government of India, and in line with the Make in India' policy, Airbus Defence and Space has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for the manufacture and supply of Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS).

This is the biggest export order received till date by BEL, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

"The contract with Airbus Defence and Space is the biggest export order received till date by BEL. We are very happy to be part of the C295 program, " said Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director of Bengaluru Complex, BEL.

" We are happy to be associated with Airbus Defence and Space in manufacturing and delivering the Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) for the prestigious C295 aircraft programme. We look forward to working with Airbus for more such programmes and challenges, " said Anandi Ramalingam, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL.

" We are proud to partner with Bharat Electronics Limited as per the provisions of the C295 programme. This partnership demonstrates Airbus ' commitment to support the development of the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India by working with the full spectrum of industrial partners from both the public and private sectors, " said Dominique Arnal, Sr Vice President (Procurement, Supply Chain & Logistics/ Airbus Defence and Space).